AHL Glance

AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|19
|14
|4
|1
|0
|29
|64
|41
|Hartford
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|63
|56
|Bridgeport
|18
|4
|13
|1
|0
|9
|40
|66
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|26
|19
|5
|1
|1
|40
|85
|61
|Manitoba
|24
|11
|11
|2
|0
|24
|72
|69
|Toronto
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|67
|70
|Belleville
|23
|10
|12
|1
|0
|21
|59
|74
|Stockton
|24
|9
|14
|1
|0
|19
|68
|77
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|21
|15
|4
|0
|2
|32
|89
|58
|Iowa
|25
|11
|10
|4
|0
|26
|77
|91
|Texas
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|88
|100
|Cleveland
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|69
|48
|Grand Rapids
|18
|9
|6
|3
|0
|21
|59
|54
|Rockford
|22
|8
|13
|1
|0
|17
|63
|84
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|72
|53
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|12
|3
|2
|1
|27
|61
|53
|Syracuse
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|76
|60
|Rochester
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|61
|76
|WB/Scranton
|22
|7
|10
|3
|2
|19
|61
|79
|Utica
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|17
|49
|53
|Binghamton
|21
|5
|10
|5
|1
|16
|59
|81
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Henderson
|27
|20
|7
|0
|0
|40
|88
|62
|San Diego
|32
|19
|13
|0
|0
|38
|107
|102
|Bakersfield
|28
|17
|10
|0
|1
|35
|98
|76
|San Jose
|27
|12
|9
|4
|2
|30
|80
|90
|Colorado
|23
|11
|9
|2
|1
|25
|71
|71
|Tucson
|26
|10
|14
|2
|0
|22
|71
|85
|Ontario
|30
|9
|17
|4
|0
|22
|90
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Syracuse 6, Utica 2
Tuesday’s Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 9 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.
