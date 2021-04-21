On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 20 14 5 1 0 29 65 45
Hartford 18 10 7 1 0 21 63 56
Bridgeport 19 5 13 1 0 11 44 67

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61
Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 23 10 12 1 0 21 59 74
Stockton 24 9 14 1 0 19 68 77

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58
Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91
Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100
Cleveland 18 11 6 1 0 23 72 53
Grand Rapids 19 10 6 3 0 23 64 57
Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 22 15 5 2 0 32 72 53
Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53
Syracuse 21 12 8 1 0 25 76 60
Rochester 19 8 8 2 1 19 61 76
WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79
Utica 15 8 6 0 1 17 49 53
Binghamton 21 5 10 5 1 16 59 81

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 28 20 8 0 0 40 89 66
San Diego 33 20 13 0 0 40 112 103
Bakersfield 29 18 10 0 1 37 102 77
San Jose 28 12 10 4 2 30 81 95
Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71
Tucson 26 10 14 2 0 22 71 85
Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 1

Grand Rapids 5, Cleveland 3

Bakersfield 4, Henderson 1

San Diego 5, San Jose 1

Wednesday’s Games

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

