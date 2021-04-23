AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|66
|48
|Hartford
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|66
|57
|Bridgeport
|19
|5
|13
|1
|0
|11
|44
|67
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|27
|20
|5
|1
|1
|42
|90
|65
|Manitoba
|25
|12
|11
|2
|0
|26
|77
|71
|Toronto
|21
|10
|10
|0
|1
|21
|67
|70
|Belleville
|24
|10
|13
|1
|0
|21
|63
|79
|Stockton
|25
|9
|15
|1
|0
|19
|70
|82
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|21
|15
|4
|0
|2
|32
|89
|58
|Iowa
|25
|11
|10
|4
|0
|26
|77
|91
|Texas
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|88
|100
|Grand Rapids
|20
|11
|6
|3
|0
|25
|66
|58
|Cleveland
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|73
|55
|Rockford
|22
|8
|13
|1
|0
|17
|63
|84
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|23
|16
|5
|2
|0
|34
|78
|54
|Lehigh Valley
|19
|12
|4
|2
|1
|27
|62
|59
|Syracuse
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|83
|66
|Utica
|16
|9
|6
|0
|1
|19
|52
|53
|Rochester
|20
|8
|9
|2
|1
|19
|67
|83
|WB/Scranton
|22
|7
|10
|3
|2
|19
|61
|79
|Binghamton
|22
|5
|11
|5
|1
|16
|59
|84
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|34
|21
|13
|0
|0
|42
|118
|105
|Henderson
|29
|20
|9
|0
|0
|40
|90
|70
|Bakersfield
|30
|19
|10
|0
|1
|39
|106
|78
|San Jose
|29
|12
|11
|4
|2
|30
|83
|101
|Colorado
|24
|12
|9
|2
|1
|27
|75
|73
|Tucson
|27
|10
|15
|2
|0
|22
|73
|89
|Ontario
|30
|9
|17
|4
|0
|22
|90
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford 3, Providence 1
Manitoba 5, Stockton 2
Bakersfield 4, Henderson 1
Colorado 4, Tucson 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 4 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
