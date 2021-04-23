On Air: Cyber Chat
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48
Hartford 19 11 7 1 0 23 66 57
Bridgeport 19 5 13 1 0 11 44 67

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 27 20 5 1 1 42 90 65
Manitoba 25 12 11 2 0 26 77 71
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 24 10 13 1 0 21 63 79
Stockton 25 9 15 1 0 19 70 82

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 21 15 4 0 2 32 89 58
Iowa 25 11 10 4 0 26 77 91
Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100
Grand Rapids 20 11 6 3 0 25 66 58
Cleveland 19 11 7 1 0 23 73 55
Rockford 22 8 13 1 0 17 63 84

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 23 16 5 2 0 34 78 54
Lehigh Valley 19 12 4 2 1 27 62 59
Syracuse 22 13 8 1 0 27 83 66
Utica 16 9 6 0 1 19 52 53
Rochester 20 8 9 2 1 19 67 83
WB/Scranton 22 7 10 3 2 19 61 79
Binghamton 22 5 11 5 1 16 59 84

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 34 21 13 0 0 42 118 105
Henderson 29 20 9 0 0 40 90 70
Bakersfield 30 19 10 0 1 39 106 78
San Jose 29 12 11 4 2 30 83 101
Colorado 24 12 9 2 1 27 75 73
Tucson 27 10 15 2 0 22 73 89
Ontario 30 9 17 4 0 22 90 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford 3, Providence 1

Manitoba 5, Stockton 2

Bakersfield 4, Henderson 1

Colorado 4, Tucson 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 4 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

