AHL Glance

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48 Hartford 20 11 8 1 0 23 69 61 Bridgeport 20 6 13 1 0 13 48 70

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 26 13 11 2 0 28 80 71 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86 Stockton 26 9 16 1 0 19 70 85

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 23 15 5 1 2 33 95 67 Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98 Cleveland 21 13 7 1 0 27 82 61 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Grand Rapids 20 11 6 3 0 25 66 58 Rockford 24 9 14 1 0 19 70 90

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 25 17 6 2 0 36 84 61 Lehigh Valley 21 14 4 2 1 31 69 63 Syracuse 24 15 8 1 0 31 95 70 Utica 18 10 7 0 1 21 60 65 WB/Scranton 24 8 11 3 2 21 68 85 Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95 Binghamton 24 5 13 5 1 16 63 91

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 35 22 13 0 0 44 122 106 Henderson 30 20 10 0 0 40 91 74 Bakersfield 31 19 11 0 1 39 106 80 San Jose 29 12 11 4 2 30 83 101 Colorado 26 13 10 2 1 29 81 77 Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95 Ontario 31 10 17 4 0 24 92 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1

Manitoba 3, Stockton 0

Laval 4, Belleville 1

Cleveland 5, Chicago 4

Rockford 5, Iowa 3

Syracuse 5, Rochester 3

Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 2

Ontario 2, Bakersfield 0

San Diego 4, Henderson 1

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse 7, Utica 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago 2

Colorado 4, Tucson 1

WB/Scranton 6, Hershey 3

San Jose at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

