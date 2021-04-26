On Air: Business of Government Hour
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48
Hartford 20 11 8 1 0 23 69 61
Bridgeport 20 6 13 1 0 13 48 70

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66
Manitoba 26 13 11 2 0 28 80 71
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86
Stockton 26 9 16 1 0 19 70 85

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 23 15 5 1 2 33 95 67
Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98
Cleveland 21 13 7 1 0 27 82 61
Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100
Grand Rapids 20 11 6 3 0 25 66 58
Rockford 24 9 14 1 0 19 70 90

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 25 17 6 2 0 36 84 61
Lehigh Valley 21 14 4 2 1 31 69 63
Syracuse 24 15 8 1 0 31 95 70
Utica 18 10 7 0 1 21 60 65
WB/Scranton 24 8 11 3 2 21 68 85
Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95
Binghamton 24 5 13 5 1 16 63 91

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111
Henderson 31 21 10 0 0 42 96 78
Bakersfield 31 19 11 0 1 39 106 80
San Jose 30 13 11 4 2 32 87 103
Colorado 26 13 10 2 1 29 81 77
Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95
Ontario 32 10 18 4 0 24 94 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Syracuse 7, Utica 1

Cleveland 4, Chicago 2

Colorado 4, Tucson 1

WB/Scranton 6, Hershey 3

San Jose 4, Ontario 2

Henderson 5, San Diego 4

Monday’s Games

Stockton at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward