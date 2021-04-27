AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 48 Hartford 21 12 8 1 0 25 72 63 Bridgeport 21 6 13 2 0 14 50 73

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 28 14 11 2 1 31 85 75 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86 Stockton 28 10 17 1 0 21 74 90

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 24 16 5 1 2 35 100 68 Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98 Cleveland 21 13 7 1 0 27 82 61 Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100 Grand Rapids 21 11 7 3 0 25 67 63 Rockford 24 9 14 1 0 19 70 90

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 25 17 6 2 0 36 84 61 Lehigh Valley 22 15 4 2 1 33 75 68 Syracuse 24 15 8 1 0 31 95 70 Utica 18 10 7 0 1 21 60 65 WB/Scranton 24 8 11 3 2 21 68 85 Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95 Binghamton 25 5 14 5 1 16 68 97

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111 Henderson 31 21 10 0 0 42 96 78 Bakersfield 31 19 11 0 1 39 106 80 San Jose 30 13 11 4 2 32 87 103 Colorado 26 13 10 2 1 29 81 77 Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95 Ontario 32 10 18 4 0 24 94 121

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Stockton 3, Manitoba 2

Lehigh Valley 6, Binghamton 5

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 1

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 3, Stockton 1

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at Binghamton, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport at Providence, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

