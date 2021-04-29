Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
April 29, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 22 14 6 1 1 30 67 50
Hartford 21 12 8 1 0 25 72 63
Bridgeport 22 7 13 2 0 16 52 74

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66
Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76
Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70
Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 24 16 5 1 2 35 100 68
Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98
Cleveland 21 13 7 1 0 27 82 61
Grand Rapids 22 12 7 3 0 27 70 65
Texas 29 12 15 2 0 26 88 100
Rockford 25 9 15 1 0 19 72 93

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 26 18 6 2 0 38 88 64
Lehigh Valley 23 15 4 3 1 34 76 70
Syracuse 25 15 8 2 0 32 96 72
Utica 19 11 7 0 1 23 62 66
WB/Scranton 25 9 11 3 2 23 70 86
Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95
Binghamton 26 5 14 5 2 17 71 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111
Henderson 32 21 11 0 0 42 98 84
Bakersfield 33 20 12 0 1 41 114 86
San Jose 31 14 11 4 2 34 91 105
Colorado 27 13 11 2 1 29 83 80
Ontario 33 11 18 4 0 26 97 123
Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey 4, Binghamton 3

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 2

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Utica 2, Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Bakersfield 6, Henderson 2

Ontario 3, Colorado 2

Belleville at Toronto, ppd

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Providence 1

Manitoba 2, Stockton 1

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 STAREAST Virtual Testing Conference
4|27 Digital Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden's first address to Congress