AHL Glance

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 22 14 6 1 1 30 67 50 Hartford 21 12 8 1 0 25 72 63 Bridgeport 22 7 13 2 0 16 52 74

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 29 22 5 1 1 46 97 66 Manitoba 29 15 11 2 1 33 87 76 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 26 10 15 1 0 21 64 86

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 25 17 5 1 2 37 104 70 Cleveland 22 13 7 1 1 28 83 63 Iowa 27 12 11 4 0 28 83 98 Texas 30 13 15 2 0 28 90 101 Grand Rapids 23 12 8 3 0 27 72 69 Rockford 25 9 15 1 0 19 72 93

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 26 18 6 2 0 38 88 64 Lehigh Valley 23 15 4 3 1 34 76 70 Syracuse 25 15 8 2 0 32 96 72 Utica 19 11 7 0 1 23 62 66 WB/Scranton 25 9 11 3 2 23 70 86 Rochester 22 8 11 2 1 19 75 95 Binghamton 26 5 14 5 2 17 71 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 36 22 13 1 0 45 126 111 Henderson 32 21 11 0 0 42 98 84 Bakersfield 33 20 12 0 1 41 114 86 San Jose 31 14 11 4 2 34 91 105 Colorado 27 13 11 2 1 29 83 80 Ontario 33 11 18 4 0 26 97 123 Tucson 29 11 16 2 0 24 77 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport 2, Providence 1

Manitoba 2, Stockton 1

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2

Texas 2, Cleveland 1

Friday’s Games

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

