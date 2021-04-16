On Air: Agency in Focus
Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford exploring NBA draft

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 12:22 pm
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s leading scorer guard Jaden Shackelford is testing the NBA draft waters.

Shackelford announced on social media Thursday night that he was entering the draft but wouldn’t hire an agent, leaving the door open for a return to the university.

The sophomore averaged a team-best 14 points during the Crimson Tide’s run to the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament championships. Shackelford made 34% of his 3-point attempts.

Alabama made it to the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament and must replace stars Herbert Jones and John Petty Jr., along others.

Three Alabama players entered the draft last season but only Kira Lewis Jr. left.

Shackelford averaged 15 points a game as a freshman.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

