Alcantara expected to start for the Marlins against Brewers

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (10-13, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-9, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Brewers: Zack Godley (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Miami will meet on Wednesday.

The Brewers are 5-6 on their home turf. Milwaukee is slugging .369 as a unit. Omar Narvaez leads the club with a .569 slugging percentage, including five extra-base hits.

The Marlins are 6-6 on the road. Miami has slugged .369 this season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a .551 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-4. Adrian Houser earned his second victory and Tyrone Taylor went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. John Curtiss registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Narvaez leads the Brewers with 22 hits and has 11 RBIs.

Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with 24 hits and is batting .320.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (the milwaukee brewers placed c manny pina on the 10-day injured list.).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Brian Anderson: (oblique), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

