Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 2, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½
Boston 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _
Seattle 1 0 1.000 _
Oakland 0 1 .000 1
Texas 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Kansas City 14, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Detroit (Teheran 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-0) at Kansas City (Minor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m.

