All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 3, Cleveland 2
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0
Kansas City 14, Texas 10
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 8, Oakland 1
Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Detroit (Teheran 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 0-0) at Kansas City (Minor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments