Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½
Toronto 1 0 1.000 ½
Boston 0 1 .000
New York 0 1 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 1 1 .500 ½
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Seattle 1 1 .500 1
Texas 0 1 .000
Oakland 0 2 .000 2

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Houston 9, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 12, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at Boston (Richards 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 8:37 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

