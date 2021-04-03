All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4
Houston 9, Oakland 5
Chicago White Sox 12, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco 6, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at Boston (Richards 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 8:37 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
