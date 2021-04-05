On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 3 0 1.000 _
Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 1
Toronto 2 1 .667 1
New York 1 2 .333 2
Boston 0 3 .000 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 1 .750 _
Kansas City 2 1 .667 ½
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Cleveland 1 2 .333
Chicago 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 4 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 3 1 .750 1
Seattle 2 1 .667
Texas 1 2 .333
Oakland 0 4 .000 4

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 11, Boston 3

Texas 7, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2

Houston 9, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

