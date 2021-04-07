On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 7, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 3 2 .600 _
New York 3 2 .600 _
Toronto 3 2 .600 _
Boston 2 3 .400 1
Tampa Bay 2 3 .400 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 3 1 .750 _
Detroit 3 2 .600 ½
Minnesota 3 2 .600 ½
Chicago 3 3 .500 1
Cleveland 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 5 1 .833 _
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1
Seattle 2 3 .400
Texas 2 3 .400
Oakland 0 6 .000 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Texas 7, Toronto 4

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

