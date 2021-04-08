All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Boston
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Tampa Bay
|2
|4
|.333
|2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Detroit
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Seattle
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Oakland
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Texas 2, Toronto 1
Oakland 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Teheran 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
