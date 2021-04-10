On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 4 3 .571 _
Boston 4 3 .571 _
New York 3 4 .429 1
Tampa Bay 3 4 .429 1
Toronto 3 5 .375

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 2 .714 _
Chicago 4 4 .500
Cleveland 3 3 .500
Kansas City 3 3 .500
Detroit 3 4 .429 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 6 2 .750 _
Los Angeles 6 2 .750 _
Seattle 3 4 .429
Texas 3 4 .429
Oakland 2 7 .222

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 1

San Diego 3, Texas 0

Oakland 6, Houston 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Baltimore (López 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Toronto (Roark 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-1) at Cleveland (Allen 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Morejon 0-0) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

