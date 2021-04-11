On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 11, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 5 3 .625 _
Baltimore 4 4 .500 1
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 1
Toronto 4 5 .444
New York 3 5 .375 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 3 .625 _
Cleveland 4 3 .571 ½
Chicago 4 4 .500 1
Kansas City 3 3 .500 1
Detroit 3 5 .375 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 6 3 .667 _
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 _
Seattle 4 4 .500
Texas 3 5 .375
Oakland 3 7 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Houston 3

Cleveland 11, Detroit 3

San Diego 7, Texas 4

Toronto 15, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 0-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

