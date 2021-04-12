All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|New York
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Toronto
|4
|5
|.444
|2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Kansas City
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Chicago
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Detroit
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Seattle
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Texas
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Oakland
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
___
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Boston 14, Baltimore 9
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Minnesota 6
San Diego 2, Texas 0
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels at Toronto, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Luzardo 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-2), 3:40 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
