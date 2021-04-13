Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 13, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 7 3 .700 _
New York 5 5 .500 2
Tampa Bay 5 5 .500 2
Baltimore 4 6 .400 3
Toronto 4 6 .400 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 4 .556 _
Chicago 5 5 .500 ½
Minnesota 5 5 .500 ½
Kansas City 4 4 .500 ½
Detroit 4 6 .400

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 _
Houston 6 4 .600 1
Seattle 6 4 .600 1
Oakland 4 7 .364
Texas 3 7 .300 4

___

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Detroit 6, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 3

Oakland 9, Arizona 5

Boston at Minnesota, ppd.

Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 4, Minnesota 2

Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 1:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Inspector Brian Hess awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery