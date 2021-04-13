All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Baltimore
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Toronto
|4
|6
|.400
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Houston
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Seattle
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Oakland
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Texas
|3
|7
|.300
|4
___
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1
Detroit 6, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 3
Oakland 9, Arizona 5
Boston at Minnesota, ppd.
Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 4, Minnesota 2
Seattle 4, Baltimore 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Oakland at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-1), 1:07 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
