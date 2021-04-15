On Air: Panel Discussions
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 9 3 .750 _
Toronto 6 6 .500 3
Baltimore 5 6 .455
New York 5 7 .417 4
Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 6 4 .600 _
Cleveland 6 5 .545 ½
Chicago 6 6 .500 1
Detroit 6 6 .500 1
Minnesota 5 7 .417 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 _
Seattle 6 5 .545 ½
Houston 6 6 .500 1
Oakland 5 7 .417 2
Texas 5 7 .417 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 3, Minnesota 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0

Detroit 6, Houston 4

Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 3:35 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (López 0-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

