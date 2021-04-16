On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 16, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 9 4 .692 _
Toronto 6 7 .462 3
New York 5 7 .417
Baltimore 5 8 .385 4
Tampa Bay 5 8 .385 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 7 4 .636 _
Cleveland 7 5 .583 ½
Chicago 6 7 .462 2
Detroit 6 7 .462 2
Minnesota 6 7 .462 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 5 .615 _
Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½
Houston 6 6 .500
Oakland 6 7 .462 2
Texas 6 7 .462 2

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 7, Toronto 5

Oakland 8, Detroit 4

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Milone 0-0) at Kansas City (Santana 0-0), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Kremer 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

