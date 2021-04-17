All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Toronto
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Baltimore
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|New York
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Detroit
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Oakland
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Texas
|6
|8
|.429
|3
___
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 5, Texas 2
Oakland 3, Detroit 0
L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3
Seattle 6, Houston 5
Toronto at Kansas City, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 1-0) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 1-2), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:10 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
