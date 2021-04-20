All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|Tampa Bay
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Baltimore
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Toronto
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|New York
|5
|10
|.333
|5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Chicago
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Detroit
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Oakland
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Texas
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Houston
|7
|8
|.467
|3
Monday’s Games
Boston 11, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
