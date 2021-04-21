All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Baltimore
|8
|9
|.471
|3½
|Toronto
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|New York
|6
|10
|.375
|5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|9
|7
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Cleveland
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|6
|10
|.375
|3
|Minnesota
|6
|10
|.375
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Texas
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Houston
|7
|9
|.438
|3
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0
Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5
Boston 4, Toronto 2
Baltimore 7, Miami 5
Oakland 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 14, Kansas City 7
Colorado 6, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Detroit (Ureña 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
