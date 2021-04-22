Trending:
American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 12 8 .600 _
Tampa Bay 10 9 .526
Baltimore 8 10 .444 3
Toronto 8 10 .444 3
New York 7 11 .389 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 10 7 .588 _
Chicago 9 9 .500
Cleveland 8 9 .471 2
Detroit 7 12 .368 4
Minnesota 6 11 .353 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 7 .632 _
Seattle 12 7 .632 _
Los Angeles 9 7 .563
Texas 9 10 .474 3
Houston 7 10 .412 4

___

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 3, Baltimore 0

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 6, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland (Irvin 1-2) at Baltimore (López 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

