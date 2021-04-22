All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|12
|8
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Baltimore
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Toronto
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|New York
|7
|11
|.389
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|10
|7
|.588
|_
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Cleveland
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Detroit
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|.353
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Seattle
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Texas
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Houston
|7
|10
|.412
|4
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 3, Baltimore 0
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado 6, Houston 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 13, Minnesota 12, 10 innings
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 9, Tampa Bay 8
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3
Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oakland (Irvin 1-2) at Baltimore (López 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 1-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Cleveland (Allen 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-0) at Minnesota (Happ 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
