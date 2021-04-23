All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|12
|8
|.600
|Tampa Bay
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Baltimore
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Toronto
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|New York
|7
|11
|.389
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|10
|7
|.588
|Chicago
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Cleveland
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Detroit
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|.353
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|Seattle
|12
|7
|.632
|Los Angeles
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Texas
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3
Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
