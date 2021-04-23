On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 23, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 12 8 .600 _
Tampa Bay 10 9 .526
Baltimore 8 10 .444 3
Toronto 8 10 .444 3
New York 7 11 .389 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 10 7 .588 _
Chicago 9 9 .500
Cleveland 8 9 .471 2
Detroit 7 12 .368 4
Minnesota 6 11 .353 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 12 7 .632 _
Seattle 12 7 .632 _
Los Angeles 9 8 .529 2
Texas 9 10 .474 3
Houston 8 10 .444

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

