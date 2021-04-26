Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 26, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 14 9 .609 _
Tampa Bay 11 12 .478 3
Toronto 10 11 .476 3
Baltimore 10 12 .455
New York 9 13 .409

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 14 7 .667 _
Chicago 12 9 .571 2
Cleveland 10 11 .476 4
Minnesota 7 14 .333 7
Detroit 7 16 .304 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 8 .652 _
Seattle 13 9 .591
Los Angeles 10 10 .500
Houston 10 11 .476 4
Texas 9 13 .409

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 1

        Insight by Red Hat: Learn how organizations are working to meet their missions in real-time by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Cleveland 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 4

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

        Read more: Sports News

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 1-1) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|26 State and Local Perspectives on...
4|26 Small Satellites 2021 (Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward