American League Glance

By The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 15 9 .625 _
Tampa Bay 12 12 .500 3
Toronto 11 11 .500 3
Baltimore 10 13 .435
New York 10 13 .435

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 14 8 .636 _
Chicago 12 10 .545 2
Cleveland 11 12 .478
Minnesota 8 15 .348
Detroit 8 16 .333 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 9 .625 _
Seattle 13 11 .542 2
Houston 12 11 .522
Los Angeles 11 11 .500 3
Texas 10 14 .417 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4

Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1

Toronto 9, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Houston 2, Seattle 0

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 2

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Baltimore (López 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

