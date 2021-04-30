All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|Tampa Bay
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|Toronto
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Baltimore
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|New York
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|Chicago
|14
|10
|.583
|1½
|Cleveland
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|Minnesota
|8
|15
|.348
|7
|Detroit
|8
|18
|.308
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|16
|10
|.615
|_
|Seattle
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Los Angeles
|12
|11
|.522
|2½
|Houston
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Texas
|11
|15
|.423
|5
___
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Seattle 1, Houston 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 4, Boston 1
Friday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Turnbull 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-1) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-2), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-2) at Seattle (Newsome 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
