On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Angels INF Fletcher gets raise to $2M this year in $26M deal

By The Associated Press
April 5, 2021 4:44 pm
1 min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Infielder David Fletcher will get a $2 million salary this season as part of his $26 million, five-year contract with the Los Angeles Angeles, up from a $615,000 salary in the majors and $296,760 in the minors under the one-year contract he agreed to in February.

The deal, announced ahead of Thursday’s opener, calls for a salary of $4 million next season, when he would have been eligible for arbitration for the first time. He gets $6 million each in 2023 and 2024, and $6.5 million in 2025, the first year he would have been eligible for free agency.

Los Angeles has an $8 million option for 2026 with a $1.5 million buyout. If that option is exercised, the Angels can exercise an $8.5 million option for 2027 with a $1.5 million buyout.

“It’s exciting to me to know I’m going to be playing at home for a while now,” Fletcher said after the deal was announced. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Ideally, if it was up to me, I’d play here my whole career, and I have a lot of work to do to make that happen, but I’m excited.”

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Gain the Freedom to Innovate |...
4|6 Integrated Precision Warfare Review...
4|6 The Top Three Platforms for a True...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Mars helicopter survives first cold night on its own