By The Associated Press

(Selected by the 63-member national media panel that selects the weekly Top 25)

Luka Garza, Iowa 50 Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois 6 Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma St. 3 Jared Butler, Baylor 2 Corey Kispert, Gonzaga 2

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.