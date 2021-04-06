Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP source: Lakers signing Ben McLemore for rest of season

By GREG BEACHAM
April 6, 2021 6:58 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are signing guard Ben McLemore for the rest of the season, a person with knowledge of the decision said Tuesday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the defending NBA champions haven’t yet announced the signing of the eight-year veteran.

McLemore fills the Lakers’ final open roster spot after the club picked up center Andre Drummond last week.

McLemore was released last weekend by the Houston Rockets after 103 games with the club over two seasons. He averaged 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in a reserve role this season.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into how they are creating a digital fabric by optimizing cloud and citizen services in this exclusive executive briefing.

McLemore will be another candidate to provide 3-point shooting accuracy on the Lakers’ wing. McLemore is a career 36.3% 3-point shooter, but he hit 40.2% from distance combined during the 2018-19 season with Sacramento and the 2019-20 season with Houston.

McLemore was the seventh overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Kings. He has averaged 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his eight NBA seasons.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 DevSecOps: Building Secure,...
4|6 Federal Insights Exchange Session -...
4|6 Visualizing Enterprise Network Posture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mesa Verde National Park designated as the world’s 100th International Dark Sky Park