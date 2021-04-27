On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP sources: Dolphins agree to trade Flowers to Washington

By STEVEN WINE
April 27, 2021 1:05 pm
1 min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins agreed to trade guard Ereck Flowers to Washington in a deal that also included a swap of late-round draft picks, two people with knowledge of the agreement confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people confirmed the agreement to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams had not announced it.

Flowers signed a $30 million, three-year deal with the Dolphins a year ago and started 14 games at left guard in his only season with them. He started 16 games in 2019 for Washington under that team’s previous coaching regime and is expected to return to that starting spot.

He has also played for the Giants and Jaguars and has 85 career starts.

        Insight by ViON: Learn how SOCOM is offering a DevSecOps-as-a-service approach to make it easier to push capabilities out securely in this free webinar.

The deal frees up needed salary-cap space for the Dolphins, and slightly increases the chance they’ll take Oregon right tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 6 pick in the draft Thursday. But they’re still expected to choose a pass catcher for Tua Tagovailoa with their top choice.

By returning to Washington, Flowers provides insurance in case the team loses right guard Brandon Scherff in free agency after the 2021 season. Scherff will be playing on the franchise tag for a second consecutive year.

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno in Washington contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 2021 FBI-LEEDA Annual Executive...
4|26 TOC Annual Institute
4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Honor Guard members donate uniform shoes to help others put best foot forward