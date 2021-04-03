On Air: America This Week
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By The Associated Press
April 3, 2021 4:26 am
< a min read
      

MARCH 27 – APRIL 2, 2021

From color-drenched Holi revelers in India to college basketball players in Texas and students dancing in Kabul, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|6 Illinois IT Educational Series:...
4|6 End-to-End Cloud Visibility with Splunk
4|6 Snowflake on Snowflake: Driving Product...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Darwin Morgan retires following 30-year career with NNSA