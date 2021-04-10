Trending:
Archer expected to start for Tampa Bay against New York

By The Associated Press
April 10, 2021 3:05 am
New York Yankees (3-4) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (3-4)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (0-1, 9.00 ERA) Rays: Chris Archer (0-1, 13.50 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Rays went 27-13 in division play in 2020. Tampa Bay hit 80 total home runs with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division games in 2020. New York hit .247 as a team last season and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Tampa Bay leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Aaron Judge: (side), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (undisclosed), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

