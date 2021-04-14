Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia wins 1st Recopa Sudamericana

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
April 14, 2021 11:54 pm
1 min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Defensa y Justicia of Argentina won its first Recopa Sudamericana in surprising fashion on Wednesday after a last-minute goal and a thrilling penalty shootout against Brazil’s Palmeiras.

The defending champions of the Copa Sudamericana beat the holders of the Copa Libertadores 2-1 in Brasilia, the same result the Brazilians had secured playing away the previous week.

Palmeiras opened the scoring in the 22nd minute from the spot with Raphael Veiga and eight minutes later Brian Romero equalized.

The Brazilians had the best opportunities to win until the 68th minute, when left-back Matias Viña was sent off. The Argentine stepped up the pressure and got their last-minute equalizer with Marcelo Benitez in added time.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Defensa y Justicia also survived a penalty awarded to Palmeiras in the first half of extra time, which was taken by defender Gustavo Gomes and saved by goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain. The Argentine also managed to beat Brazil’s national team goalkeeper Weverton in all five shots from the spot at the end. Luis Adriano was the only one who failed at the shootout, stopped by a post.

The Recopa Sudamericana is Defensa y Justicia’s second international trophy. The club has never won a major title in Argentinian soccer.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|9 ASPA's 2021 Annual Conference
4|11 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
4|12 GTC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Coast Guard Cutters conduct first stop in US Sixth Fleet