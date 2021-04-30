Arihara scheduled to start as Texas hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (16-10, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (11-15, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (3-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rangers: Kohei Arihara (2-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +147, Red Sox -168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Boston will meet on Friday.

The Rangers are 5-8 on their home turf. Texas has hit 31 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Nick Solak leads the club with seven, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 8-2 in road games. Boston has slugged .434, the best mark in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the team with a .678 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Rangers won the last meeting 4-1. Kyle Gibson earned his third victory and Jose Trevino went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Martin Perez took his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solak leads the Rangers with 10 extra base hits and is batting .305.

Rafael Devers ranks second on the Red Sox with 20 RBIs and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by four runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Khris Davis: (quad), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), J.D. Martinez: (migraine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

