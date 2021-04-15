Arizona 11, Washington 6

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|11
|8
|11
|7
|4
|
|Locastro cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.440
|Escobar 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Cabrera 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Ahmed ss
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.105
|P.Smith rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.250
|Mathisen 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.154
|An.Young lf
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.500
|Rojas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.069
|M.Kelly p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Al.Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|2
|7
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.378
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Harrison 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.533
|Castro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.256
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Stevenson ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Mercer ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|370
|000
|010_11
|8
|1
|Washington
|400
|001
|100_6
|11
|2
a-struck out for Finnegan in the 4th. b-singled for Suero in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hudson in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Swarzak in the 9th.
E_An.Young (1), Harrison (1), Castro (2). LOB_Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B_Bell (1). HR_C.Kelly (2), off Corbin; Escobar (5), off Corbin; An.Young (1), off Corbin; P.Smith (1), off Hudson; Castro (1), off M.Kelly; Harrison (1), off M.Kelly. RBIs_C.Kelly (5), Escobar (9), Mathisen 2 (2), Ahmed (2), P.Smith 2 (4), An.Young 4 (4), Bell 2 (2), Harrison 2 (5), Castro 2 (8). SB_Ahmed (1). SF_Bell.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (M.Kelly 3, Cabrera); Washington 2 (Bell, Harrison). RISP_Arizona 3 for 10; Washington 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_An.Young, Soto.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 1-2
|6
|
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|96
|8.44
|Al.Young
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4.50
|López, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.50
|Swarzak
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9.82
|Crichton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.76
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 0-2
|2
|
|6
|10
|9
|4
|1
|63
|21.32
|Finnegan
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|31
|3.38
|Avilán
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|12.60
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.42
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|3.00
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Al.Young 2-1, López 2-0, Swarzak 1-0. HBP_Corbin 2 (An.Young,Mathisen), Avilán (An.Young), Hand 2 (Locastro,C.Kelly). PB_C.Kelly (1).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:26. A_6,666 (41,339).
