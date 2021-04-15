On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Arizona 11, Washington 6

By The Associated Press
April 15, 2021 10:46 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 11 8 11 7 4
Locastro cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .261
C.Kelly c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .440
Escobar 2b 5 2 2 1 1 0 .240
Cabrera 3b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Ahmed ss 4 2 0 1 1 1 .105
P.Smith rf 3 2 1 2 2 0 .250
Mathisen 1b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .154
An.Young lf 2 1 1 4 0 0 .500
Rojas lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .069
M.Kelly p 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Al.Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 11 6 2 7
Turner ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .275
Soto rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .378
Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .200
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .222
Harrison 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .533
Castro 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .256
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Corbin p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Stevenson ph-cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Mercer ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .400
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona 370 000 010_11 8 1
Washington 400 001 100_6 11 2

a-struck out for Finnegan in the 4th. b-singled for Suero in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hudson in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Swarzak in the 9th.

E_An.Young (1), Harrison (1), Castro (2). LOB_Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B_Bell (1). HR_C.Kelly (2), off Corbin; Escobar (5), off Corbin; An.Young (1), off Corbin; P.Smith (1), off Hudson; Castro (1), off M.Kelly; Harrison (1), off M.Kelly. RBIs_C.Kelly (5), Escobar (9), Mathisen 2 (2), Ahmed (2), P.Smith 2 (4), An.Young 4 (4), Bell 2 (2), Harrison 2 (5), Castro 2 (8). SB_Ahmed (1). SF_Bell.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (M.Kelly 3, Cabrera); Washington 2 (Bell, Harrison). RISP_Arizona 3 for 10; Washington 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_An.Young, Soto.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, W, 1-2 6 9 6 6 1 5 96 8.44
Al.Young 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.50
López, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.50
Swarzak 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 9.82
Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.76
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 0-2 2 6 10 9 4 1 63 21.32
Finnegan 2 1 0 0 1 0 31 3.38
Avilán 2 0 0 0 1 0 39 12.60
Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.42
Hudson 1 1 1 1 1 1 17 3.00
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Al.Young 2-1, López 2-0, Swarzak 1-0. HBP_Corbin 2 (An.Young,Mathisen), Avilán (An.Young), Hand 2 (Locastro,C.Kelly). PB_C.Kelly (1).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:26. A_6,666 (41,339).

Sports News

