Arizona 11, Washington 6

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 11 8 11 7 4 Locastro cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .261 C.Kelly c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .440 Escobar 2b 5 2 2 1 1 0 .240 Cabrera 3b 6 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Ahmed ss 4 2 0 1 1 1 .105 P.Smith rf 3 2 1 2 2 0 .250 Mathisen 1b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .154 An.Young lf 2 1 1 4 0 0 .500 Rojas lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .069 M.Kelly p 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Al.Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 6 2 7 Turner ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .275 Soto rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .378 Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .200 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .222 Harrison 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .533 Castro 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .256 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Corbin p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .667 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Stevenson ph-cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Mercer ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .400 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona 370 000 010_11 8 1 Washington 400 001 100_6 11 2

a-struck out for Finnegan in the 4th. b-singled for Suero in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hudson in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Swarzak in the 9th.

E_An.Young (1), Harrison (1), Castro (2). LOB_Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B_Bell (1). HR_C.Kelly (2), off Corbin; Escobar (5), off Corbin; An.Young (1), off Corbin; P.Smith (1), off Hudson; Castro (1), off M.Kelly; Harrison (1), off M.Kelly. RBIs_C.Kelly (5), Escobar (9), Mathisen 2 (2), Ahmed (2), P.Smith 2 (4), An.Young 4 (4), Bell 2 (2), Harrison 2 (5), Castro 2 (8). SB_Ahmed (1). SF_Bell.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (M.Kelly 3, Cabrera); Washington 2 (Bell, Harrison). RISP_Arizona 3 for 10; Washington 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_An.Young, Soto.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, W, 1-2 6 9 6 6 1 5 96 8.44 Al.Young 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 4.50 López, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.50 Swarzak 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 9.82 Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.76

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 0-2 2 6 10 9 4 1 63 21.32 Finnegan 2 1 0 0 1 0 31 3.38 Avilán 2 0 0 0 1 0 39 12.60 Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.42 Hudson 1 1 1 1 1 1 17 3.00 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Al.Young 2-1, López 2-0, Swarzak 1-0. HBP_Corbin 2 (An.Young,Mathisen), Avilán (An.Young), Hand 2 (Locastro,C.Kelly). PB_C.Kelly (1).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:26. A_6,666 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.