Arizona 11, Washington 6

Arizona Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 11 8 11 Totals 37 6 11 6 Locastro cf 5 1 1 0 Turner ss 5 0 2 0 C.Kelly c 4 2 2 1 Soto rf 5 1 2 0 Escobar 2b 5 2 2 1 Bell 1b 4 1 1 2 Cabrera 3b 6 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 2 0 1 Harrison 2b 4 2 2 2 P.Smith rf 3 2 1 2 Castro 3b 3 1 1 2 Mathisen 1b 2 1 1 2 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 An.Young lf 2 1 1 4 Corbin p 1 0 1 0 Rojas lf 1 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 4 0 0 0 Stevenson ph-cf 3 0 1 0 Al.Young p 0 0 0 0 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 López p 0 0 0 0 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Mercer ph 1 1 1 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0

Arizona 370 000 010 — 11 Washington 400 001 100 — 6

E_An.Young (1), Harrison (1), Castro (2). LOB_Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B_Bell (1). HR_C.Kelly (2), Escobar (5), An.Young (1), P.Smith (1), Castro (1), Harrison (1). SB_Ahmed (1). SF_Bell (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona M.Kelly W,1-2 6 9 6 6 1 5 Al.Young 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 López H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Swarzak 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Crichton 1 1 0 0 0 2

Washington Corbin L,0-2 2 6 10 9 4 1 Finnegan 2 1 0 0 1 0 Avilán 2 0 0 0 1 0 Suero 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hudson 1 1 1 1 1 1 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1

M.Kelly pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, López pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Corbin 2 (An.Young,Mathisen), Avilán (An.Young), Hand 2 (Locastro,C.Kelly).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:26. A_6,666 (41,339).

