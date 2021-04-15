Arizona 11, Washington 6

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|11
|8
|11
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Locastro cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Soto rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Escobar 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cabrera 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|2
|0
|1
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|P.Smith rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Castro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mathisen 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|An.Young lf
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rojas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kelly p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Al.Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|370
|000
|010
|—
|11
|Washington
|400
|001
|100
|—
|6
E_An.Young (1), Harrison (1), Castro (2). LOB_Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B_Bell (1). HR_C.Kelly (2), Escobar (5), An.Young (1), P.Smith (1), Castro (1), Harrison (1). SB_Ahmed (1). SF_Bell (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly W,1-2
|6
|
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|Al.Young
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|López H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,0-2
|2
|
|6
|10
|9
|4
|1
|Finnegan
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Avilán
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Suero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
M.Kelly pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, López pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Corbin 2 (An.Young,Mathisen), Avilán (An.Young), Hand 2 (Locastro,C.Kelly).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:26. A_6,666 (41,339).
