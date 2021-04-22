Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|14
|14
|14
|8
|9
|
|P.Smith cf-1b-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Mathisen 1b-3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.167
|VanMeter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.233
|1-Heath pr-cf
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Peralta lf
|6
|2
|5
|7
|0
|0
|.269
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.351
|Escobar 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.239
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.075
|d-Cabrera ph-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Rojas rf-ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.146
|Widener p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bukauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-An.Young ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|R.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Vogt ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Al.Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|11
|13
|11
|4
|13
|
|Winker lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|.373
|Castellanos rf
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.295
|Votto 1b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.239
|Suárez ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.167
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Schrock 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.366
|Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Naquin cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Payton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blandino 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Stephenson ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.370
|Arizona
|002
|002
|400
|6_14
|14
|1
|Cincinnati
|100
|003
|310
|3_11
|13
|1
a-struck out for Hoffman in the 5th. b-walked for Bukauskas in the 7th. c-singled for Ginkel in the 8th. d-struck out for Ahmed in the 9th. e-singled for C.Smith in the 10th. f-pinch hit for Pérez in the 10th.
1-ran for VanMeter in the 6th.
E_Escobar (3), Hoffman (1). LOB_Arizona 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_P.Smith (4), Escobar (4), Blandino (3). 3B_Peralta (3). HR_Peralta (2), off Fulmer; C.Kelly (4), off Pérez; Winker (2), off Widener; Castellanos (5), off Widener; Suárez (2), off Widener; Winker (3), off R.Smith; Votto (3), off Ginkel; India (1), off López. RBIs_P.Smith (6), Mathisen 2 (6), Peralta 7 (16), Escobar (12), Rojas (2), C.Kelly 2 (10), Winker 3 (9), Castellanos 3 (10), Suárez 2 (5), Votto (10), India (13), Barnhart (9). SB_Rojas (1). SF_Mathisen.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Rojas, Cabrera 2); Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos, Votto). RISP_Arizona 6 for 15; Cincinnati 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_C.Kelly. GIDP_Peralta.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Hoffman, Suárez, Votto).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Widener
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|89
|2.82
|Bukauskas
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0.00
|R.Smith
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|4.15
|Ginkel, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.12
|López, BS, 0-3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.38
|C.Smith, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.63
|Crichton
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10
|5.62
|Al.Young
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.05
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman
|5
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|88
|2.66
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|25
|4.09
|Doolittle
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|30
|4.70
|Romano
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|4.61
|Sims, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|4
|3
|1
|2
|26
|6.43
|Pérez
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|8.31
Inherited runners-scored_C.Smith 1-0, Al.Young 2-2, Doolittle 2-2, Sims 1-0, Pérez 3-3. WP_Pérez.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_4:26. A_7,549 (42,319).
