Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 5:16 pm
2 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 14 14 14 8 9
P.Smith cf-1b-rf 5 1 2 1 1 0 .259
Mathisen 1b-3b-1b 5 1 1 2 0 2 .167
VanMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 2 1 .233
1-Heath pr-cf 2 3 0 0 1 1 .250
Peralta lf 6 2 5 7 0 0 .269
C.Kelly c 5 1 1 2 1 0 .351
Escobar 3b-2b 5 0 1 1 1 2 .239
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .075
d-Cabrera ph-3b 2 1 0 0 0 2 .207
Rojas rf-ss 4 2 2 1 1 1 .146
Widener p 2 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Bukauskas p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-An.Young ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .500
R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Calhoun ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .289
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Vogt ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .172
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Al.Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 11 13 11 4 13
Winker lf 4 2 2 3 2 2 .373
Castellanos rf 6 1 2 3 0 0 .295
Votto 1b 6 2 2 1 0 3 .239
Suárez ss 5 1 1 2 0 0 .167
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Schrock 3b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .111
India 2b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .255
Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .366
Farmer 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Naquin cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Hoffman p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
a-Payton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blandino 3b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .462
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Stephenson ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .370
Arizona 002 002 400 6_14 14 1
Cincinnati 100 003 310 3_11 13 1

a-struck out for Hoffman in the 5th. b-walked for Bukauskas in the 7th. c-singled for Ginkel in the 8th. d-struck out for Ahmed in the 9th. e-singled for C.Smith in the 10th. f-pinch hit for Pérez in the 10th.

1-ran for VanMeter in the 6th.

E_Escobar (3), Hoffman (1). LOB_Arizona 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_P.Smith (4), Escobar (4), Blandino (3). 3B_Peralta (3). HR_Peralta (2), off Fulmer; C.Kelly (4), off Pérez; Winker (2), off Widener; Castellanos (5), off Widener; Suárez (2), off Widener; Winker (3), off R.Smith; Votto (3), off Ginkel; India (1), off López. RBIs_P.Smith (6), Mathisen 2 (6), Peralta 7 (16), Escobar (12), Rojas (2), C.Kelly 2 (10), Winker 3 (9), Castellanos 3 (10), Suárez 2 (5), Votto (10), India (13), Barnhart (9). SB_Rojas (1). SF_Mathisen.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Rojas, Cabrera 2); Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos, Votto). RISP_Arizona 6 for 15; Cincinnati 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_C.Kelly. GIDP_Peralta.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Hoffman, Suárez, Votto).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Widener 5 1-3 5 4 4 1 7 89 2.82
Bukauskas 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 0.00
R.Smith 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 11 4.15
Ginkel, H, 4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.12
López, BS, 0-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.38
C.Smith, W, 1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.63
Crichton 1-3 2 3 2 0 0 10 5.62
Al.Young 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 4.05
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman 5 4 2 1 1 4 88 2.66
Fulmer 1 1 4 4 3 0 25 4.09
Doolittle 1 2 2 2 3 1 30 4.70
Romano 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 23 4.61
Sims, L, 0-1 1 2 4 3 1 2 26 6.43
Pérez 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 23 8.31

Inherited runners-scored_C.Smith 1-0, Al.Young 2-2, Doolittle 2-2, Sims 1-0, Pérez 3-3. WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_4:26. A_7,549 (42,319).

