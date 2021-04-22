Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11

Arizona Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 14 14 14 Totals 44 11 13 11 P.Smith cf-1b 5 1 2 1 Winker lf 4 2 2 3 Mathisen 1b-3b 5 1 1 2 Castellanos rf 6 1 2 3 VanMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 6 2 2 1 Heath pr-cf 2 3 0 0 Suárez ss 5 1 1 2 Peralta lf 6 2 5 7 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 5 1 1 2 Romano p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 3b-2b 5 0 1 1 Schrock 3b 1 1 0 0 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 India 2b 4 1 1 1 Cabrera ph-3b 2 1 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 Rojas rf-ss 4 2 2 1 Farmer 3b 3 0 0 0 Widener p 2 1 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 Bukauskas p 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf 2 1 1 0 An.Young ph 0 1 0 0 Hoffman p 1 0 1 0 R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Payton ph 1 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 Calhoun ph 1 0 1 0 Blandino 3b 2 1 2 0 López p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Pérez p 0 0 0 0 Vogt ph 1 1 1 0 Stephenson ph 1 1 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Al.Young p 0 0 0 0

Arizona 002 002 400 6 — 14 Cincinnati 100 003 310 3 — 11

E_Escobar (3), Hoffman (1). DP_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_P.Smith (4), Escobar (4), Blandino (3). 3B_Peralta (3). HR_Peralta (2), C.Kelly (4), Winker 2 (3), Castellanos (5), Suárez (2), Votto (3), India (1). SB_Rojas (1). SF_Mathisen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Widener 5 1-3 5 4 4 1 7 Bukauskas 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 R.Smith 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Ginkel H,4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 López BS,0-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 C.Smith W,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Crichton 1-3 2 3 2 0 0 Al.Young 2-3 1 0 0 1 1

Cincinnati Hoffman 5 4 2 1 1 4 Fulmer 1 1 4 4 3 0 Doolittle 1 2 2 2 3 1 Romano 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Sims L,0-1 1 2 4 3 1 2 Pérez 2-3 3 2 2 0 1

Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Sims pitched to 4 batters in the 10th.

WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_4:26. A_7,549 (42,319).

