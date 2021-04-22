On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11

By The Associated Press
April 22, 2021 5:18 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 14 14 14 Totals 44 11 13 11
P.Smith cf-1b 5 1 2 1 Winker lf 4 2 2 3
Mathisen 1b-3b 5 1 1 2 Castellanos rf 6 1 2 3
VanMeter 2b 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 6 2 2 1
Heath pr-cf 2 3 0 0 Suárez ss 5 1 1 2
Peralta lf 6 2 5 7 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 5 1 1 2 Romano p 0 0 0 0
Escobar 3b-2b 5 0 1 1 Schrock 3b 1 1 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 India 2b 4 1 1 1
Cabrera ph-3b 2 1 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 1
Rojas rf-ss 4 2 2 1 Farmer 3b 3 0 0 0
Widener p 2 1 0 0 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0
Bukauskas p 0 0 0 0 Naquin cf 2 1 1 0
An.Young ph 0 1 0 0 Hoffman p 1 0 1 0
R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Payton ph 1 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Fulmer p 0 0 0 0
Calhoun ph 1 0 1 0 Blandino 3b 2 1 2 0
López p 0 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Pérez p 0 0 0 0
Vogt ph 1 1 1 0 Stephenson ph 1 1 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Al.Young p 0 0 0 0
Arizona 002 002 400 6 14
Cincinnati 100 003 310 3 11

E_Escobar (3), Hoffman (1). DP_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_P.Smith (4), Escobar (4), Blandino (3). 3B_Peralta (3). HR_Peralta (2), C.Kelly (4), Winker 2 (3), Castellanos (5), Suárez (2), Votto (3), India (1). SB_Rojas (1). SF_Mathisen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Widener 5 1-3 5 4 4 1 7
Bukauskas 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
R.Smith 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Ginkel H,4 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
López BS,0-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
C.Smith W,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Crichton 1-3 2 3 2 0 0
Al.Young 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Cincinnati
Hoffman 5 4 2 1 1 4
Fulmer 1 1 4 4 3 0
Doolittle 1 2 2 2 3 1
Romano 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Sims L,0-1 1 2 4 3 1 2
Pérez 2-3 3 2 2 0 1

Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Sims pitched to 4 batters in the 10th.

WP_Pérez.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn how the FedRAMP PMO and its partners believe the end result of many of ongoing initiatives is a better, faster and cheaper cloud security program by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_4:26. A_7,549 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|19 Low Light Virtual Summit
4|19 Spring Fling 5k
4|20 #ShiftHappens Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA building in DC illuminated by green lights to signal the importance of preserving the environment