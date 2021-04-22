Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|14
|14
|14
|
|Totals
|44
|11
|13
|11
|
|P.Smith cf-1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Winker lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Mathisen 1b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Castellanos rf
|6
|1
|2
|3
|
|VanMeter 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|Heath pr-cf
|2
|3
|0
|0
|
|Suárez ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Peralta lf
|6
|2
|5
|7
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schrock 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cabrera ph-3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rojas rf-ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Widener p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bukauskas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|An.Young ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Payton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blandino 3b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stephenson ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Al.Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|002
|002
|400
|6
|—
|14
|Cincinnati
|100
|003
|310
|3
|—
|11
E_Escobar (3), Hoffman (1). DP_Arizona 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Cincinnati 8. 2B_P.Smith (4), Escobar (4), Blandino (3). 3B_Peralta (3). HR_Peralta (2), C.Kelly (4), Winker 2 (3), Castellanos (5), Suárez (2), Votto (3), India (1). SB_Rojas (1). SF_Mathisen (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Widener
|5
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Bukauskas
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R.Smith
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ginkel H,4
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|López BS,0-3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C.Smith W,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Crichton
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Al.Young
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoffman
|5
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Doolittle
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Romano
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sims L,0-1
|1
|
|2
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Pérez
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Sims pitched to 4 batters in the 10th.
WP_Pérez.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_4:26. A_7,549 (42,319).
Comments