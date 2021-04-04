Trending:
Arizona 3, San Diego 1

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 7:47 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 2 6 8
Rojas 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .063
Marte cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .563
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .143
Peralta lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .214
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222
c-Locastro ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
C.Kelly c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .625
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Widener p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 5 7
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .188
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .636
Pham cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .231
Myers rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .308
Campusano c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Profar lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .429
Paddack p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Marcano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Arizona 201 000 000_3 6 0
San Diego 000 000 001_1 6 2

a-lined out for Williams in the 5th. b-struck out for Crismatt in the 7th. c-struck out for P.Smith in the 8th. d-flied out for Ginkel in the 9th. e-grounded out for Kela in the 9th.

E_Tatis Jr. 2 (5). LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 10. 2B_C.Kelly (1), Hosmer (2). 3B_Peralta (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1), off Devenski. RBIs_Peralta 2 (2), Tatis Jr. (1). SB_Pham (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (P.Smith, Rojas, Widener, Perdomo); San Diego 5 (Paddack, Cronenworth 2, Campusano). RISP_Arizona 1 for 10; San Diego 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Peralta, Walker, Machado.

DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker); San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Hosmer; Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Widener, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 3 5 81 0.00
Crichton, H, 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 3.86
Young, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.40
Soria, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 0.00
Ginkel, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00
Devenski, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 9.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, L, 0-1 4 4 3 2 3 3 89 4.50
Williams 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00
Crismatt 2 1 0 0 2 2 21 0.00
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Kela 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Young 2-0, Ginkel 2-0. IBB_off Widener (Profar), off Crismatt (Perdomo). HBP_Widener (Cronenworth). WP_Widener, Soria.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:19. A_10,350 (40,209).

