Arizona 3, San Diego 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 2 6 8 Rojas 2b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .063 Marte cf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .563 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .143 Peralta lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .214 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 c-Locastro ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 C.Kelly c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .625 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Widener p 2 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 5 7 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .188 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .636 Pham cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .231 Myers rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .308 Campusano c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Profar lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .429 Paddack p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Marcano ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kela p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Arizona 201 000 000_3 6 0 San Diego 000 000 001_1 6 2

a-lined out for Williams in the 5th. b-struck out for Crismatt in the 7th. c-struck out for P.Smith in the 8th. d-flied out for Ginkel in the 9th. e-grounded out for Kela in the 9th.

E_Tatis Jr. 2 (5). LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 10. 2B_C.Kelly (1), Hosmer (2). 3B_Peralta (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1), off Devenski. RBIs_Peralta 2 (2), Tatis Jr. (1). SB_Pham (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (P.Smith, Rojas, Widener, Perdomo); San Diego 5 (Paddack, Cronenworth 2, Campusano). RISP_Arizona 1 for 10; San Diego 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Peralta, Walker, Machado.

DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker); San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Hosmer; Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Widener, W, 1-0 6 3 0 0 3 5 81 0.00 Crichton, H, 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 3.86 Young, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.40 Soria, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 15 0.00 Ginkel, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00 Devenski, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 9.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, L, 0-1 4 4 3 2 3 3 89 4.50 Williams 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Crismatt 2 1 0 0 2 2 21 0.00 Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Kela 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Young 2-0, Ginkel 2-0. IBB_off Widener (Profar), off Crismatt (Perdomo). HBP_Widener (Cronenworth). WP_Widener, Soria.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:19. A_10,350 (40,209).

