Arizona 3, San Diego 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|6
|8
|
|Rojas 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.063
|Marte cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.563
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|c-Locastro ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.625
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Widener p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Devenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|5
|7
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.188
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.636
|Pham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|Paddack p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Marcano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Arizona
|201
|000
|000_3
|6
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001_1
|6
|2
a-lined out for Williams in the 5th. b-struck out for Crismatt in the 7th. c-struck out for P.Smith in the 8th. d-flied out for Ginkel in the 9th. e-grounded out for Kela in the 9th.
E_Tatis Jr. 2 (5). LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 10. 2B_C.Kelly (1), Hosmer (2). 3B_Peralta (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1), off Devenski. RBIs_Peralta 2 (2), Tatis Jr. (1). SB_Pham (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (P.Smith, Rojas, Widener, Perdomo); San Diego 5 (Paddack, Cronenworth 2, Campusano). RISP_Arizona 1 for 10; San Diego 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Peralta, Walker, Machado.
DP_Arizona 1 (Rojas, Perdomo, Walker); San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Hosmer; Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Widener, W, 1-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|81
|0.00
|Crichton, H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.86
|Young, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.40
|Soria, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|0.00
|Ginkel, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Devenski, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|9.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, L, 0-1
|4
|
|4
|3
|2
|3
|3
|89
|4.50
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Crismatt
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|0.00
|Hill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Kela
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Young 2-0, Ginkel 2-0. IBB_off Widener (Profar), off Crismatt (Perdomo). HBP_Widener (Cronenworth). WP_Widener, Soria.
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:19. A_10,350 (40,209).
