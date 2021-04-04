Arizona 3, San Diego 1

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Rojas 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Marte cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paddack p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Widener p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marcano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kela p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arizona
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Tatis Jr. 2 (5). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 10. 2B_C.Kelly (1), Hosmer (2). 3B_Peralta (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1). SB_Pham (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Widener W,1-0
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Crichton H,2
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Young H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Ginkel H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Devenski S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paddack L,0-1
|4
|
|4
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Williams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Crismatt
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kela
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Widener (Cronenworth). WP_Widener, Soria.
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:19. A_10,350 (40,209).
