Arizona 3, San Diego 1

By The Associated Press
April 4, 2021 7:49 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 2 Totals 32 1 6 1
Rojas 2b 3 1 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 2 1
Marte cf 3 1 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 0 0
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 0 2 2 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0
Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 Pham cf 3 0 1 0
P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 0 0 0
Locastro ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Campusano c 4 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 4 0 2 0 Profar lf 3 0 2 0
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 Paddack p 1 0 0 0
Widener p 2 0 0 0 Williams p 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Marcano ph 1 0 0 0
Young p 0 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 Mateo ph 1 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0
VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Kela p 0 0 0 0
Devenski p 0 0 0 0 Kim ph 1 0 0 0
Arizona 201 000 000 3
San Diego 000 000 001 1

E_Tatis Jr. 2 (5). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 2. LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 10. 2B_C.Kelly (1), Hosmer (2). 3B_Peralta (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1). SB_Pham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Widener W,1-0 6 3 0 0 3 5
Crichton H,2 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Young H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Soria H,1 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Ginkel H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Devenski S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
San Diego
Paddack L,0-1 4 4 3 2 3 3
Williams 1 0 0 0 1 0
Crismatt 2 1 0 0 2 2
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kela 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Widener (Cronenworth). WP_Widener, Soria.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:19. A_10,350 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

