Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 3 7 3 4 9 Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Hampson 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .259 Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .264 McMahon 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .281 Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Blackmon rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .194 Daza cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Nuñez c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .204 e-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 12 5 3 6 P.Smith 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .266 VanMeter 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .194 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Mathisen ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .139 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Escobar 3b-2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .242 Peralta lf 5 0 3 2 0 0 .286 Vogt c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Rojas rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .196 Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .155 Heath cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190 Weaver p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 a-Varsho ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-An.Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cabrera 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .236

Colorado 012 000 000_3 7 1 Arizona 001 200 20x_5 12 0

a-doubled for Weaver in the 4th. b-struck out for Clarke in the 6th. c-struck out for Estévez in the 7th. d-flied out for Ginkel in the 8th. e-struck out for Nuñez in the 9th.

E_Stephenson (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 11. 2B_Blackmon (6), Hampson (6), Varsho (1), P.Smith (6). 3B_Story (2), Peralta (4), Escobar (1). HR_Rojas (2), off Senzatela. RBIs_Blackmon (11), Story (14), McMahon (16), Peralta 2 (21), Rojas (6), P.Smith (8), Escobar (15). SB_Peralta (1). S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Tapia 2); Arizona 6 (Vogt 2, VanMeter, Ahmed, Heath, Peralta). RISP_Colorado 3 for 7; Arizona 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Mathisen. GIDP_Cron, Daza, Story.

DP_Arizona 3 (Ahmed, VanMeter, P.Smith; Ahmed, VanMeter, P.Smith; Ahmed, VanMeter, P.Smith).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 4 2-3 9 3 3 1 3 104 5.76 Estévez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.60 Stephenson, L, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 1 26 3.09 Lawrence 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 0.00

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver 4 5 3 3 4 4 85 4.91 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 6.00 Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 5.40 C.Smith, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.30 Ginkel, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.60 Crichton, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 5.00

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-0. IBB_off Weaver (Nuñez).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, John Libka.

T_3:01. A_6,843 (48,686).

