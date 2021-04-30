Arizona 5, Colorado 3

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|4
|9
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Hampson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Nuñez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.204
|e-Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Fuentes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lawrence p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|3
|6
|
|P.Smith 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Mathisen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Escobar 3b-2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Rojas rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Heath cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Weaver p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Varsho ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Devenski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-An.Young ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cabrera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Colorado
|012
|000
|000_3
|7
|1
|Arizona
|001
|200
|20x_5
|12
|0
a-doubled for Weaver in the 4th. b-struck out for Clarke in the 6th. c-struck out for Estévez in the 7th. d-flied out for Ginkel in the 8th. e-struck out for Nuñez in the 9th.
E_Stephenson (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 11. 2B_Blackmon (6), Hampson (6), Varsho (1), P.Smith (6). 3B_Story (2), Peralta (4), Escobar (1). HR_Rojas (2), off Senzatela. RBIs_Blackmon (11), Story (14), McMahon (16), Peralta 2 (21), Rojas (6), P.Smith (8), Escobar (15). SB_Peralta (1). S_Senzatela.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Tapia 2); Arizona 6 (Vogt 2, VanMeter, Ahmed, Heath, Peralta). RISP_Colorado 3 for 7; Arizona 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Mathisen. GIDP_Cron, Daza, Story.
DP_Arizona 3 (Ahmed, VanMeter, P.Smith; Ahmed, VanMeter, P.Smith; Ahmed, VanMeter, P.Smith).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|4
|2-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|104
|5.76
|Estévez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.60
|Stephenson, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|26
|3.09
|Lawrence
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|85
|4.91
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|6.00
|Clarke
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.40
|C.Smith, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.30
|Ginkel, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.60
|Crichton, S, 3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.00
Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-0. IBB_off Weaver (Nuñez).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, John Libka.
T_3:01. A_6,843 (48,686).
