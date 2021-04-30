On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Arizona 5, Colorado 3

By The Associated Press
April 30, 2021 12:57 am
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 7 3 4 9
Tapia lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Hampson 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .259
Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .264
McMahon 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .281
Cron 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Blackmon rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .194
Daza cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Nuñez c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .204
e-Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Estévez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Fuentes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lawrence p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 12 5 3 6
P.Smith 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .266
VanMeter 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .194
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Mathisen ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .139
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Escobar 3b-2b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .242
Peralta lf 5 0 3 2 0 0 .286
Vogt c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Rojas rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .196
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .155
Heath cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190
Weaver p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
a-Varsho ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Devenski p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-An.Young ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cabrera 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .236
Colorado 012 000 000_3 7 1
Arizona 001 200 20x_5 12 0

a-doubled for Weaver in the 4th. b-struck out for Clarke in the 6th. c-struck out for Estévez in the 7th. d-flied out for Ginkel in the 8th. e-struck out for Nuñez in the 9th.

E_Stephenson (1). LOB_Colorado 5, Arizona 11. 2B_Blackmon (6), Hampson (6), Varsho (1), P.Smith (6). 3B_Story (2), Peralta (4), Escobar (1). HR_Rojas (2), off Senzatela. RBIs_Blackmon (11), Story (14), McMahon (16), Peralta 2 (21), Rojas (6), P.Smith (8), Escobar (15). SB_Peralta (1). S_Senzatela.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Tapia 2); Arizona 6 (Vogt 2, VanMeter, Ahmed, Heath, Peralta). RISP_Colorado 3 for 7; Arizona 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Mathisen. GIDP_Cron, Daza, Story.

DP_Arizona 3 (Ahmed, VanMeter, P.Smith; Ahmed, VanMeter, P.Smith; Ahmed, VanMeter, P.Smith).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 4 2-3 9 3 3 1 3 104 5.76
Estévez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.60
Stephenson, L, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 1 26 3.09
Lawrence 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 0.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver 4 5 3 3 4 4 85 4.91
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 6.00
Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 5.40
C.Smith, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.30
Ginkel, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.60
Crichton, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 5.00

Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 2-0. IBB_off Weaver (Nuñez).

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, John Libka.

T_3:01. A_6,843 (48,686).

