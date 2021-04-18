Arizona 5, Washington 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 11 4 7 7 Rojas 2b 4 3 2 1 1 1 .114 P.Smith rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .237 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .208 Peralta lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .200 C.Kelly c 3 1 1 1 2 2 .400 Escobar 3b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .241 Ahmed ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .103 Heath cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .750 Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 López p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 3 11 Turner ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .308 Soto rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .318 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .345 Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .283 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .455 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Robles cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .225 Espino p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Mercer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bell ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240

Arizona 100 100 111_5 11 0 Washington 001 000 010_2 6 1

a-struck out for Clay in the 5th. b-lined out for Ginkel in the 7th. c-struck out for Voth in the 7th. d-grounded out for López in the 8th. e-flied out for McGowin in the 9th.

E_Gomes (1). LOB_Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B_P.Smith (3), Peralta (2). HR_Rojas (1), off Espino; C.Kelly (3), off Espino; Turner (3), off Bumgarner; Turner (4), off Clarke. RBIs_Rojas (1), C.Kelly (6), P.Smith (5), Escobar (11), Turner 2 (7). CS_Heath (1). SF_Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Rojas, Ahmed 2, Cabrera, VanMeter); Washington 2 (Harrison, Stevenson). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Washington 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cabrera.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, W, 1-2 5 2 1 1 1 5 80 8.68 Ginkel, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 2.57 López, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.29 Clarke, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 6.75 Crichton, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 14 4.05

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino, L, 0-1 4 1-3 5 2 2 1 3 75 4.15 Clay 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.00 Voth 2 3 1 1 2 1 33 1.93 Harper 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 9.00 McGowin 1 1 1 1 3 1 32 2.08

IBB_off McGowin (Peralta). HBP_Bumgarner (Robles). PB_Gomes (1).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:20. A_8,478 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.