Sports News

Arizona 5, Washington 2

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 5:24 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 11 4 7 7
Rojas 2b 4 3 2 1 1 1 .114
P.Smith rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .237
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .208
Peralta lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .200
C.Kelly c 3 1 1 1 2 2 .400
Escobar 3b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .241
Ahmed ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .103
Heath cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .750
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
López p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 11
Turner ss 4 2 2 2 0 1 .308
Soto rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .318
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .345
Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .283
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .455
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267
Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Robles cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .225
Espino p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Mercer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Bell ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Arizona 100 100 111_5 11 0
Washington 001 000 010_2 6 1

a-struck out for Clay in the 5th. b-lined out for Ginkel in the 7th. c-struck out for Voth in the 7th. d-grounded out for López in the 8th. e-flied out for McGowin in the 9th.

E_Gomes (1). LOB_Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B_P.Smith (3), Peralta (2). HR_Rojas (1), off Espino; C.Kelly (3), off Espino; Turner (3), off Bumgarner; Turner (4), off Clarke. RBIs_Rojas (1), C.Kelly (6), P.Smith (5), Escobar (11), Turner 2 (7). CS_Heath (1). SF_Escobar.

        

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Rojas, Ahmed 2, Cabrera, VanMeter); Washington 2 (Harrison, Stevenson). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Washington 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cabrera.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, W, 1-2 5 2 1 1 1 5 80 8.68
Ginkel, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 2.57
López, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 1.29
Clarke, H, 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 6.75
Crichton, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 14 4.05
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino, L, 0-1 4 1-3 5 2 2 1 3 75 4.15
Clay 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.00
Voth 2 3 1 1 2 1 33 1.93
Harper 1 2 1 1 1 1 19 9.00
McGowin 1 1 1 1 3 1 32 2.08

IBB_off McGowin (Peralta). HBP_Bumgarner (Robles). PB_Gomes (1).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:20. A_8,478 (41,339).

Sports News

