Arizona 5, Washington 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|7
|7
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.114
|P.Smith rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.400
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.241
|Ahmed ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.103
|Heath cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|11
|
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.318
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.345
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Espino p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Mercer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Arizona
|100
|100
|111_5
|11
|0
|Washington
|001
|000
|010_2
|6
|1
a-struck out for Clay in the 5th. b-lined out for Ginkel in the 7th. c-struck out for Voth in the 7th. d-grounded out for López in the 8th. e-flied out for McGowin in the 9th.
E_Gomes (1). LOB_Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B_P.Smith (3), Peralta (2). HR_Rojas (1), off Espino; C.Kelly (3), off Espino; Turner (3), off Bumgarner; Turner (4), off Clarke. RBIs_Rojas (1), C.Kelly (6), P.Smith (5), Escobar (11), Turner 2 (7). CS_Heath (1). SF_Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Rojas, Ahmed 2, Cabrera, VanMeter); Washington 2 (Harrison, Stevenson). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Washington 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Cabrera.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, W, 1-2
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|80
|8.68
|Ginkel, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.57
|López, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.29
|Clarke, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|6.75
|Crichton, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.05
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|75
|4.15
|Clay
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.00
|Voth
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|33
|1.93
|Harper
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|9.00
|McGowin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|32
|2.08
IBB_off McGowin (Peralta). HBP_Bumgarner (Robles). PB_Gomes (1).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:20. A_8,478 (41,339).
