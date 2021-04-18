On Air: Federal News Network program
Arizona 5, Washington 2

By The Associated Press
April 18, 2021 5:26 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 11 4 Totals 32 2 6 2
Rojas 2b 4 3 2 1 Turner ss 4 2 2 2
P.Smith rf 5 0 1 1 Soto rf 2 0 0 0
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 1 2 0 Castro 3b 4 0 2 0
C.Kelly c 3 1 1 1 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 2 0 1 1 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0
Ahmed ss 5 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0
Heath cf 4 0 3 0 Robles cf 2 0 1 0
Bumgarner p 2 0 0 0 Espino p 1 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0
Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 Mercer ph 1 0 0 0
López p 0 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0
VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 Bell ph 1 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Harper p 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 McGowin p 0 0 0 0
Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0
Arizona 100 100 111 5
Washington 001 000 010 2

E_Gomes (1). LOB_Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B_P.Smith (3), Peralta (2). HR_Rojas (1), C.Kelly (3), Turner 2 (4). SF_Escobar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner W,1-2 5 2 1 1 1 5
Ginkel H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1
López H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Clarke H,2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Crichton S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Washington
Espino L,0-1 4 1-3 5 2 2 1 3
Clay 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Voth 2 3 1 1 2 1
Harper 1 2 1 1 1 1
McGowin 1 1 1 1 3 1

HBP_Bumgarner (Robles).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:20. A_8,478 (41,339).

