Arizona 5, Washington 2

|Arizona
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Rojas 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Turner ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|P.Smith rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heath cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bumgarner p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espino p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|100
|100
|111
|—
|5
|Washington
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
E_Gomes (1). LOB_Arizona 11, Washington 7. 2B_P.Smith (3), Peralta (2). HR_Rojas (1), C.Kelly (3), Turner 2 (4). SF_Escobar (1).
|Arizona
|Bumgarner W,1-2
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Ginkel H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|López H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clarke H,2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Crichton S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Washington
|Espino L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Clay
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Voth
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Harper
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|McGowin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
HBP_Bumgarner (Robles).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:20. A_8,478 (41,339).
