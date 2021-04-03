Arizona 69, UConn 59

ARIZONA (21-5)
Baptiste 3-6 0-0 7, Reese 3-8 5-7 11, Thomas 2-4 6-8 12, McDonald 7-17 8-11 26, Yeaney 3-7 2-2 8, Pellington 1-3 0-1 2, Pueyo 1-4 0-0 2, Ware 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-50 22-31 69
UCONN (28-2)
Edwards 3-6 2-4 8, Nelson-Ododa 0-7 1-4 1, Bueckers 5-13 6-6 18, Westbrook 4-9 1-2 10, Williams 7-17 4-4 20, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Makurat 0-1 0-0 0, Muhl 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-56 14-20 59
|Arizona
|16
|16
|16
|21
|—
|69
|UConn
|10
|12
|17
|20
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Arizona 7-19 (Baptiste 1-2, Reese 0-1, Thomas 2-4, McDonald 4-9, Yeaney 0-2, Pueyo 0-1), UConn 5-12 (Bueckers 2-3, Westbrook 1-1, Williams 2-6, Makurat 0-1, Muhl 0-1). Assists_Arizona 10 (Yeaney 4), UConn 11 (Bueckers 4). Fouled Out_Arizona Baptiste, UConn Williams. Rebounds_Arizona 36 (Pueyo 1-8), UConn 34 (Team 2-3). Total Fouls_Arizona 21, UConn 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments