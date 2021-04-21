Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|5
|7
|7
|16
|
|P.Smith 1b-cf
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.245
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Peralta lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.213
|Escobar 2b-ss-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|c-C.Kelly ph-c
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.375
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|b-VanMeter ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.241
|Clarke p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Heath cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Rojas ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.108
|M.Kelly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-An.Young ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|R.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mathisen 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.158
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|4
|6
|
|Winker lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.362
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Suárez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Antone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Payton ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|De León p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Stephenson c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Blandino 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.364
|Arizona
|000
|000
|003
|5_8
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|120
|000
|2_5
|9
|2
a-hit by pitch for M.Kelly in the 6th. b-walked for Ahmed in the 7th. c-walked for Vogt in the 9th. d-struck out for C.Smith in the 9th. e-walked for Fulmer in the 9th.
E_Suárez (4), Blandino (1). LOB_Arizona 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Stephenson (1), Blandino (2). 3B_Winker (1). HR_VanMeter (1), off Garrett. RBIs_VanMeter 3 (4), Peralta (9), C.Kelly (8), India (12), Winker (6), Naquin 2 (16), Blandino (4). CS_Senzel (2), Naquin (0). SF_India, Naquin. S_Mahle.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Calhoun, Heath, P.Smith); Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Votto). RISP_Arizona 3 for 10; Cincinnati 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_P.Smith, Calhoun, Suárez. GIDP_P.Smith, India.
DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, P.Smith); Cincinnati 1 (Mahle, Suárez, Votto).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|79
|7.71
|R.Smith
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|2.84
|C.Smith
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.92
|Clarke, W, 1-0
|2
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|38
|6.35
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|103
|1.74
|Antone, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|26
|0.84
|Garrett, BS, 2-3
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|25
|16.20
|Fulmer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.90
|Pérez, L, 1-2
|
|1-3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|5.62
|De León
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|21
|7.50
Inherited runners-scored_C.Smith 1-0, Antone 2-0, De León 2-2. IBB_off Pérez (Cabrera). HBP_M.Kelly (Suárez), Mahle (An.Young), Fulmer (Mathisen), De León (C.Kelly). WP_De León. PB_Stephenson (2).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:40. A_8,025 (42,319).
