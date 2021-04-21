On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 10:46 am
2 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 5 7 7 16
P.Smith 1b-cf 6 1 0 0 0 4 .245
Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .243
Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .214
Peralta lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .213
Escobar 2b-ss-2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .242
Vogt c 2 0 0 0 1 2 .143
c-C.Kelly ph-c 0 2 0 1 1 0 .375
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .083
b-VanMeter ph-2b 1 1 1 3 1 0 .241
Clarke p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Heath cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .300
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Rojas ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .108
M.Kelly p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-An.Young ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mathisen 1b 2 0 1 2 0 1 .158
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 9 5 4 6
Winker lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .362
Naquin rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .234
Suárez ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .161
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Senzel cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .227
India 2b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .255
Antone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Payton ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
De León p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Farmer 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Stephenson c 4 2 2 0 0 2 .385
Mahle p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Blandino 2b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .364
Arizona 000 000 003 5_8 5 0
Cincinnati 000 120 000 2_5 9 2

a-hit by pitch for M.Kelly in the 6th. b-walked for Ahmed in the 7th. c-walked for Vogt in the 9th. d-struck out for C.Smith in the 9th. e-walked for Fulmer in the 9th.

E_Suárez (4), Blandino (1). LOB_Arizona 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Stephenson (1), Blandino (2). 3B_Winker (1). HR_VanMeter (1), off Garrett. RBIs_VanMeter 3 (4), Peralta (9), C.Kelly (8), India (12), Winker (6), Naquin 2 (16), Blandino (4). CS_Senzel (2), Naquin (0). SF_India, Naquin. S_Mahle.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Calhoun, Heath, P.Smith); Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Votto). RISP_Arizona 3 for 10; Cincinnati 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_P.Smith, Calhoun, Suárez. GIDP_P.Smith, India.

DP_Arizona 1 (Escobar, P.Smith); Cincinnati 1 (Mahle, Suárez, Votto).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly 5 5 3 3 1 3 79 7.71
R.Smith 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 25 2.84
C.Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.92
Clarke, W, 1-0 2 3 2 1 1 1 38 6.35
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 6 2-3 2 0 0 2 9 103 1.74
Antone, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 26 0.84
Garrett, BS, 2-3 2-3 1 3 3 2 1 25 16.20
Fulmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.90
Pérez, L, 1-2 1-3 0 3 1 1 0 5 5.62
De León 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 21 7.50

Inherited runners-scored_C.Smith 1-0, Antone 2-0, De León 2-2. IBB_off Pérez (Cabrera). HBP_M.Kelly (Suárez), Mahle (An.Young), Fulmer (Mathisen), De León (C.Kelly). WP_De León. PB_Stephenson (2).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:40. A_8,025 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

Sports News

