Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|5
|7
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|
|P.Smith 1b-cf
|6
|1
|0
|0
|
|Winker lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Suárez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|India 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Kelly ph-c
|0
|2
|0
|1
|
|Antone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Fulmer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clarke p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Payton ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heath cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|De León p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kelly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|An.Young ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mahle p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mathisen 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|000
|003
|5
|—
|8
|Cincinnati
|000
|120
|000
|2
|—
|5
E_Suárez (4), Blandino (1). DP_Arizona 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Stephenson (1), Blandino (2). 3B_Winker (1). HR_VanMeter (1). SF_India (3), Naquin (1). S_Mahle (3).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|R.Smith
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|C.Smith
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clarke W,1-0
|2
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle
|6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Antone H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Garrett BS,2-3
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Fulmer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez L,1-2
|
|1-3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|De León
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
HBP_M.Kelly (Suárez), Mahle (An.Young), Fulmer (Mathisen), De León (C.Kelly). WP_De León.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:40. A_8,025 (42,319).
