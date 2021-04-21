On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Arizona 8, Cincinnati 5

By The Associated Press
April 21, 2021 10:55 am
Arizona Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 8 5 7 Totals 32 5 9 5
P.Smith 1b-cf 6 1 0 0 Winker lf 5 1 1 1
Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 Naquin rf 4 0 2 2
Cabrera 3b 4 1 1 0 Suárez ss 4 1 1 0
Peralta lf 4 2 1 1 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Escobar 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 Senzel cf 3 0 2 0
Vogt c 2 0 0 0 India 2b 2 0 0 1
C.Kelly ph-c 0 2 0 1 Antone p 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
VanMeter ph-2b 1 1 1 3 Fulmer p 0 0 0 0
Clarke p 1 0 0 0 Payton ph 0 0 0 0
Heath cf 2 0 0 0 Pérez p 0 0 0 0
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 De León p 0 0 0 0
Rojas ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Farmer 3b 4 0 0 0
M.Kelly p 1 0 0 0 Stephenson c 4 2 2 0
An.Young ph 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 1 0 0 0
R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Blandino 2b 1 1 1 1
Mathisen 1b 2 0 1 2
Arizona 000 000 003 5 8
Cincinnati 000 120 000 2 5

E_Suárez (4), Blandino (1). DP_Arizona 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Arizona 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Stephenson (1), Blandino (2). 3B_Winker (1). HR_VanMeter (1). SF_India (3), Naquin (1). S_Mahle (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly 5 5 3 3 1 3
R.Smith 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
C.Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Clarke W,1-0 2 3 2 1 1 1
Cincinnati
Mahle 6 2-3 2 0 0 2 9
Antone H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4
Garrett BS,2-3 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Fulmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pérez L,1-2 1-3 0 3 1 1 0
De León 2-3 2 2 2 1 2

HBP_M.Kelly (Suárez), Mahle (An.Young), Fulmer (Mathisen), De León (C.Kelly). WP_De León.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:40. A_8,025 (42,319).

