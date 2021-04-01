Arizona travels to Anaheim for division matchup

Arizona Coyotes (16-15-5, fifth in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (11-20-6, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim takes on Arizona in a matchup of West Division teams.

The Ducks are 11-20-6 against division opponents. Anaheim is the last-ranked team in the league averaging 5.7 points per game. Rickard Rakell leads them with 22 total points.

The Coyotes are 16-15-5 in division matchups. Arizona is last in the NHL shooting 26.1 shots per game.

In their last meeting on March 20, Arizona won 5-1. Derick Brassard totaled three goals for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry leads the Ducks with a plus-three in 30 games this season. Ryan Getzlaf has four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Phil Kessel leads the Coyotes with 14 goals and has 26 points. Clayton Keller has three goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 2.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (upper body), Rickard Rakell: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body), Antti Raanta: out (lower body).

